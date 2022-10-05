Einsteinium (EMC2) One Day Volume Hits $12,238.00

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $12,238.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00020979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00270952 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001248 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00016781 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003678 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,887,833 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.