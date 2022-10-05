Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX:ERF) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX:ERFGet Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Sunday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 31.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Elanor Retail Property Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX:ERF) is an externally managed listed real estate investment fund investing in Australian retail property. The fund invests in high investment quality, non-discretionary retail based neighborhood and sub-regional shopping centers. The strategy of Elanor Retail Property Fund is to acquire assets that provide strong income and capital growth potential.

