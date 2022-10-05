Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX:ERF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.36

Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX:ERF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Sunday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 31.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Elanor Retail Property Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

Elanor Retail Property Fund Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53.

Elanor Retail Property Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX:ERF) is an externally managed listed real estate investment fund investing in Australian retail property. The fund invests in high investment quality, non-discretionary retail based neighborhood and sub-regional shopping centers. The strategy of Elanor Retail Property Fund is to acquire assets that provide strong income and capital growth potential.

