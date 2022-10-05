Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$3.25 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 192.79% from the company’s current price.
Electrovaya Stock Performance
EFL remained flat at C$1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 228,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,801. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.86. Electrovaya has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$1.43. The company has a market cap of C$163.31 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00.
Electrovaya Company Profile
