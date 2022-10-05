Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Receives $2.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.95.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELROF. HSBC cut Elior Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Elior Group from €3.00 ($3.06) to €2.50 ($2.55) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Elior Group from €6.50 ($6.63) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.55) to €2.00 ($2.04) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Elior Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Elior Group alerts:

Elior Group Price Performance

Shares of ELROF stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. Elior Group has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.