Enecuum (ENQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million

Enecuum (ENQ) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enecuum has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $333,844.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum’s genesis date was June 21st, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 203,153,024 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain. Enecuum’s official website is enecuum.com.

Enecuum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining.The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining.”

