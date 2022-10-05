Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.04 and last traded at $19.16. 8,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,783,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ENVX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Enovix in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Enovix in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94.

Insider Activity at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares in the company, valued at $18,726,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,031 shares in the company, valued at $33,614,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,726,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,466,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,680,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.