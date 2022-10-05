Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $234.99

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $234.99 and last traded at $236.34, with a volume of 2618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.94.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 148.90%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $721,012,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 377.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,384,000 after purchasing an additional 400,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,408,000 after acquiring an additional 316,868 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $74,981,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 43.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,594,000 after purchasing an additional 258,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

