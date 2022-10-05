ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV) Trading 1.9% Higher

ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.02 and last traded at $79.02. 840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.57.

ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Get Rating) by 1,080.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,366 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 5.02% of ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.