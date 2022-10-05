Ethereum Gold Project Trading Up 4.8% This Week (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $132,962.02 and approximately $78.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,930,048,943 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org.

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

