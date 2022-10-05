Euler 1-Day Volume Hits $3.18 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Euler token can now be bought for about $6.12 or 0.00030158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Euler has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Euler has a market cap of $60.75 million and $3.18 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Euler Token Profile

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler (EUL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Euler has a current supply of 27,182,818.28 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Euler is 6.28305047 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $2,147,146.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.euler.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

