Excalibur Management Corp Acquires 184 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.1% of Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.32.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.36. The stock had a trading volume of 96,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.60. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.42 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.