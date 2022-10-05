Excalibur Management Corp Buys 267 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after purchasing an additional 166,025 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,216 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,449,526,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $4.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,709. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $194.73 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $125.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

