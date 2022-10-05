Excalibur Management Corp Buys 537 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $178.83. The stock had a trading volume of 122,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.56 and its 200 day moving average is $187.49. The company has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.77.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

