Excalibur Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Excalibur Management Corp trimmed its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 116.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BTI traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $37.15. 80,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,476. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.52.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

