Excalibur Management Corp Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Excalibur Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after buying an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 615,798 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 15,279.5% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 390,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.73.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

