Excalibur Management Corp Sells 1,423 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Excalibur Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,718 shares of company stock worth $2,668,491. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.6 %

CPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.75. The stock had a trading volume of 52,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,765. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.79. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.20%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.