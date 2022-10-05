Excalibur Management Corp Sells 162 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Excalibur Management Corp reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 20.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 15,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.27.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $487.65. 14,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,624. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $515.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.