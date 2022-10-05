Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.25

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.25 and last traded at C$9.33, with a volume of 14148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.56.

Fairfax India Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 159.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.45.

Fairfax India Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.