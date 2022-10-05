Family CFO Inc Buys 1,343 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Family CFO Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.43. 19,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,423. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.70.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.