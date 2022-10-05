Family CFO Inc Purchases 5,223 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Family CFO Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.2% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.23. 604,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,642,945. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $42.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

