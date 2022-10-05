FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,260 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 4.5% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $23,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,063,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $593,029,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $502,953,000 after buying an additional 377,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

NYSE:FDX traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.22. The stock had a trading volume of 76,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.63. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.97%.

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

