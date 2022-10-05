FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Up 2.8%

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $14.16. 11,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 635,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Several research firms have weighed in on FGEN. StockNews.com cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their target price on FibroGen to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.78.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.15 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 83.64% and a negative return on equity of 100.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 84.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,403 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in FibroGen by 333.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 972,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 748,230 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 594.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 588,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FibroGen by 204.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 491,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 672.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 502,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 437,439 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

