Financial Contrast: Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) versus FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE)

FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FaZe and Xponential Fitness’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FaZe N/A N/A -$6.87 million N/A N/A Xponential Fitness $155.08 million 6.31 $26.98 million ($3.84) -5.21

Xponential Fitness has higher revenue and earnings than FaZe.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FaZe N/A -1.37% 0.06% Xponential Fitness -4.75% -17.58% 10.26%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares FaZe and Xponential Fitness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FaZe and Xponential Fitness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FaZe 0 0 0 0 N/A Xponential Fitness 0 0 6 1 3.14

Xponential Fitness has a consensus price target of $29.14, indicating a potential upside of 45.57%. Given Xponential Fitness’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than FaZe.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of FaZe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. 69.3% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

FaZe has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xponential Fitness has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats FaZe on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FaZe

FaZe Holdings Inc. operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,556 franchisees operating 1,954 open studios on an adjusted basis. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

