First Personal Financial Services Buys 268 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up approximately 2.3% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 54,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,378,000 after purchasing an additional 48,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,878,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,460,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.51. 27,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,252. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

