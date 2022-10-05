First Personal Financial Services Decreases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,896 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Target were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Target by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after acquiring an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Target by 1,140.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after acquiring an additional 645,209 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $2,602,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target Trading Down 1.9 %

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.05. The stock had a trading volume of 60,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.50 and a 200 day moving average of $177.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.