First Personal Financial Services Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 261,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up about 1.7% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,736.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

