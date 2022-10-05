First Personal Financial Services Has $455,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.90. 60,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,572. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.43 and its 200-day moving average is $151.03. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $135.05 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.