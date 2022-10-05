First Personal Financial Services Lowers Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in CGI were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,001,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,957,000 after purchasing an additional 137,002 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CGI by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,597,000 after purchasing an additional 900,529 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CGI by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,021,000 after purchasing an additional 389,885 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CGI by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,321,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,014,000 after purchasing an additional 157,600 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $202,279,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CGI stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $79.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.76 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average of $81.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

GIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.94.

About CGI

(Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.