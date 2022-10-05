First Personal Financial Services Sells 1,506 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 1.6% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services owned 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,534.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,462,000 after acquiring an additional 689,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,123,000 after acquiring an additional 249,110 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,099,000 after acquiring an additional 123,446 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 396.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,347,000 after acquiring an additional 119,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,399,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $175.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,644. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.02. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $171.69 and a 1 year high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

