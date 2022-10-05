First Personal Financial Services Sells 75 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Adobe were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 44,907 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.7% in the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 19.9% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Insider Activity

Adobe Stock Performance

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.42. 44,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,154,819. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $135.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.