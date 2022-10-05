First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FBZ) Stock Price Up 8.7%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FBZ – Get Rating) shot up 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.93. 3,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 13,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.