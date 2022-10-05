First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU) Stock Price Up 3.3%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.04 and last traded at $21.04. Approximately 2,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 8,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51.
