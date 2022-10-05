First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FJP) Shares Up 1.9%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FJP – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.52 and last traded at $38.48. 17,962 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 538% from the average session volume of 2,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.8 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP)
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.