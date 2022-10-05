First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FKU) Shares Up 5.2%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FKU – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.65 and last traded at $27.65. 4,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 17,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $33.41.

