FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Rating) were up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.79. Approximately 771,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 190,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,941,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 209,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 22,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 355,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 21,491 shares during the last quarter.

