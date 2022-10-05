FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG) Trading 2.3% Higher

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.58 and last traded at $112.23. 5,861 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $109.76.
FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Trading Up 3.3 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.12.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (ESGG)
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.