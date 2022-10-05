FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG) Trading 2.3% Higher

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.58 and last traded at $112.23. 5,861 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $109.76.

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Trading Up 3.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.12.

