Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $780,129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,988,000 after acquiring an additional 436,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,189,000 after acquiring an additional 372,901 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,849,336. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.