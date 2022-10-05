Forta (FORT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.17 Million

Forta (FORT) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Forta has a total market cap of $30.01 million and $1.17 million worth of Forta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Forta coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Forta has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Forta Coin Profile

Forta was first traded on September 4th, 2021. Forta’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,129,566 coins. Forta’s official message board is forta.org/blog. The official website for Forta is forta.org. Forta’s official Twitter account is @fortanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Forta

According to CryptoCompare, “Forta (FORT) is a cryptocurrency . Forta has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 162,129,566 in circulation. The last known price of Forta is 0.19743388 USD and is down -18.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $16,104,512.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://forta.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Forta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Forta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Forta using one of the exchanges listed above.

