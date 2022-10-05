Foster Group Inc. Buys Shares of 3,395 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.56. 83,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,476. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.97.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

