Foster Group Inc. Buys Shares of 6,673 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.79.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,896,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $255.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

