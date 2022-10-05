Foster Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 24,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $113,447,000 after purchasing an additional 488,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FedEx by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $502,953,000 after acquiring an additional 377,155 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,520. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

