Foster Group Inc. Has $4.96 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.44. The stock had a trading volume of 885,104 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.27.

