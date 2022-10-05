Foster Group Inc. Sells 7,779 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 613,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,779 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $24,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,187,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,778,000 after buying an additional 73,353 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,534. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

