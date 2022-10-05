Founders Capital Management LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,502 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 2.2% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.83.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.24. 99,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,709. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $194.73 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $126.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.