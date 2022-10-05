Founders Capital Management LLC Sells 360 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT)

Founders Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for 0.8% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,246,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 258,100 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 328.4% in the 1st quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 108,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 83,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 17,532 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE SWT traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.60. 4,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,910. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.93. Stanley Black & Decker Inc has a one year low of $48.58 and a one year high of $114.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%.

