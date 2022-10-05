Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.90

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.90 and last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 2307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average of $52.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 42.41%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,827.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $27,400.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 152.0% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 629,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after acquiring an additional 379,882 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7,094.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 319,836 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 254.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 227,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 163,083 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 105.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 301,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 154,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,533.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Featured Stories

