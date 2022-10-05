Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $38.33

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.33 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.45). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.47), with a volume of 654,383 shares trading hands.

Futura Medical Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £111.90 million and a P/E ratio of -21.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Henry Barder sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.54), for a total value of £112,500 ($135,935.23).

Futura Medical Company Profile

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

