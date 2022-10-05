General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,152 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $16,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 18,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Brightworth lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 1,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in General Dynamics by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.66. The stock had a trading volume of 23,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,529. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.14.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

