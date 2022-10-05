Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) CEO Sells $2,283,000.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,422,253.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $46.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.19. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Genpact by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,410,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,018,000 after purchasing an additional 573,467 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Genpact by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 376,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,963,000 after purchasing an additional 82,135 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,307,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,481,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

